Diamondbacks Game Day: D-Backs try to recover from heartbreak vs. Padres The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres finish a four-game series in Phoenix on Thursday night. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2oNX2iv Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller says he has a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and that Tommy John surgery is an option, April 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.