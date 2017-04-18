Chacin throws gem to beat Diamondback...

Chacin throws gem to beat Diamondbacks 1-0

Read more: The Greenville Sun

The San Diego right-hander threw eight scoreless innings and got an eighth-inning homer from Erick Aybar to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 1-0, on Wednesday night. Aybar, who had pitched to a batter the night before, pulled Zack Greinke's 82 mph slider just fair down the right-field line for the game's lone run.

