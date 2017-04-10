Buster Posey's return: Tuesday's real...

Buster Posey's return: Tuesday's realistic

The Giants are open to activating Buster Posey when he's eligible to come off the concussion disabled list, Tuesday in Kansas City, but manager Bruce Bochy said it'll happen only if the catcher is 100 percent. Bochy also said there's no plan for Posey to move to first base for an extended time if he's not ready to catch.

