Bryce Harper Hits Walk-Off 3-Run Bomb to Help Nationals Beat Phillies 6-4

With the Washington Nationals facing their last strike of the game, right fielder Bryce Harper crushed a Joaquin Benoit fastball over the center field fence for a three-run homer that gave the Nationals a 6-4 victory over the Phillies on Sunday. Harper also hit a two-run homer earlier in the game and finished the day 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBIs, and two runs scored.

