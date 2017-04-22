Bochy: No surgery expected for Giants ace Madison Bumgarner

APRIL 04: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the San Francisco Giants talks with manager Bruce Bochy #15 prior to the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 4, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. DENVER Two days after wiping out on a dirt bike, Madison Bumgarner's arm is in a sling and he is able to walk under his own power.

