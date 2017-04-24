Bay Area may be all but done with rai...

Bay Area may be all but done with rain until fall

Giants fans watch the 9th inning of a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rain at AT&T Park in San Francisco on April 11. Giants fans watch the 9th inning of a game between the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rain at AT&T Park in San Francisco on April 11. After a seven-month stretch that set rainfall records in some parts of Northern California, what could be the last rainfall of the season will brush the Bay Area on Wednesday. It will probably be limited to the North Bay, and even there, it doesn't look to be heavy, said Bob Benjamin, a forecaster with the National Weather Service.

