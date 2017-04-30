Arizona Diamondbacks to build humidor at Chase Field
The idea of using a humidor at Chase Field, as they do at the Rockies ' home park in Denver, is to make the park less of a hitter's venue. This works, because the humidor - as its name suggests - keeps the balls used in the game in an environment of relatively high humidity, compared to the "outside" one.
