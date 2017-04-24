Arizona Diamondbacks blown calls of the week, Apr 19-25
After the Home-platepocalypse which was the first couple of weeks, showcasing doubleplusungood outings by the Antichrist, Angel Hernandez, and his minion, Stu Scheurwater, things were a good deal more subdued this week. There were 48 bad calls over the seven games.
