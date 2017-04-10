Ahmed adjusting to part-time role for...

Ahmed adjusting to part-time role for first time

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

After losing out in his battle to win the starting shortstop job this spring, D-backs infielder Nick Ahmed has had to learn how to deal with not being an everyday player for the first time in his career. "It's a little bit of an adjustment, but I try not to treat it too differently," Ahmed said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC