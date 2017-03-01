Zack Greinke named Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day starter

Not exactly what you'd call a surprise, but Torey Lovullo named Zack Greinke officially as the Arizona Diamondbacks ' Opening Day starter before this afternoon's game against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch. He'll start at Chase Field on April 2, when we face the San Francisco Giants , and will become the fourth pitcher with multiple Opening Day starts for Arizona.

