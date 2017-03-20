Yankees receive Rule 5 pick Tyler Jon...

Yankees receive Rule 5 pick Tyler Jones back from Arizona Diamondbacks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: YESNetwork

The New York Yankees announced Friday night that they have received RHP Tyler Jones as a Rule 5 Draft return from the Arizona Diamondbacks, and assigned Jones to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Jones, 27 was selected by Arizona with the seventh pick in last year's Rule 5 Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,816,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC