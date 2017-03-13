When disaster strikes: the MLB draft no-one wants to see

On Fanpost Friday, the topic was "What could go wrong for the 2017 Diamondbacks ?" There are a host of possibilities, from injury through to simple non-performance - but I started to wonder what the very worst would be, and how major-league baseball would handle it. Outside of the very ludicrous e.g. a meteor strike on Chase Field, the worst scenario is probably something like the situation which befell Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.