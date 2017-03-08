'We Are Baseball' tour opens Saturday...

'We Are Baseball' tour opens Saturday at Salt River Fields

14 hrs ago

Ken Kendrick has long believed that while he may own the most impressive collection of baseball cards in the world, the public should have opportunities to see them. So the D-backs' managing general partner was more than willing to allow the National Baseball Hall of Fame to borrow some of his most valuable cards to display as part of its "We Are Baseball" tour, which opens Saturday at Salt River Fields.

