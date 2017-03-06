Walker expects big things from his slider
Taijuan Walker expects the slider to be a big pitch for him in his first season with the Diamondbacks, and early indications are positive. Walker has thrown the pitch less than 1 percent of the time, according to Brooks Baseball, but he has big plans for it this year.
