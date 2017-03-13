Team Offense, Arizona Diamondbacks
The 2017 series on team offense continues with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks finished fifth in the National League and eleventh in the majors in 2016 with 4.64 runs scored per game.
