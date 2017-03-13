Spring Game #19: Healy is the Bloody Mary of the A's
Despite being the only team in the sport to wear green, and having been the team to popularize non-white and gray uniforms across all of baseball upon their move to Oakland from Kansas City, the A's still got to receive special green hats to wear in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, a day devoted to celebrating American people's love of drinking unabashedly and excessively. In today's game versus the Diamondbacks, the A's wound up feeling green with envy as Arizona emerged victorious, 3-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC