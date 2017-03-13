Spring Game #19: Healy is the Bloody ...

Spring Game #19: Healy is the Bloody Mary of the A's

Despite being the only team in the sport to wear green, and having been the team to popularize non-white and gray uniforms across all of baseball upon their move to Oakland from Kansas City, the A's still got to receive special green hats to wear in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, a day devoted to celebrating American people's love of drinking unabashedly and excessively. In today's game versus the Diamondbacks, the A's wound up feeling green with envy as Arizona emerged victorious, 3-2.

