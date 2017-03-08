Socrates Brito undergoes surgery for dislocated finger
The Diamondbacks announced on Wednesday night that outfielder Socrates Brito underwent surgery to repair an open dislocation of his left ring finger. The 24-year-old suffered the injury while running the bases during Wednesday afternoon's Cactus League game against Team Mexico.
