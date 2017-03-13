Snake Bytes 3/18: Win or Go Home
Shelby Miller is doing everything he can to try and make people forget his 2016 season ever happened. On Friday Miller struck out eight Seattle Mariners before exiting the game with a 5-2 lead in the fourth, his pitch count having escalated to 73 pitches due to the high number of strikeouts.
