Snake Bytes 3/18: Win or Go Home

10 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

Shelby Miller is doing everything he can to try and make people forget his 2016 season ever happened. On Friday Miller struck out eight Seattle Mariners before exiting the game with a 5-2 lead in the fourth, his pitch count having escalated to 73 pitches due to the high number of strikeouts.

