Snake Bytes 3/11: Team USA in Action
While Taijuan Walker kept the Brewers off the bases on Friday, Nick Ahmed had a big day in his quest to win the starting SS gig, driving in two runs with a double and a triple. For the second day in a row, Yasmany Tomas was not in the Diamondbacks' lineup, allowing the outfielder to rest a strained lower back.
