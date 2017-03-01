Should Jake Lamb be benched against LH starters?

There is a small, but growing, notion by some members of the Diamondbacks fan community that Lamb should be in a platoon situation, e.g. he is not capable of hitting against LHP. And if you take a quick glance at his career numbers against LHP, you won't be very optimistic: .169/.262/.311, 50 wRC+.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.