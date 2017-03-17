Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings vs. the Mariners but wasn't efficient with his pitches. Shelby Miller strikes out 8 vs. Mariners Diamondbacks right-hander Shelby Miller struck out eight in 3 1/3 innings vs. the Mariners but wasn't efficient with his pitches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.