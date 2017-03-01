Ray aims to improve efficiency after ...

Ray aims to improve efficiency after short outing

13 hrs ago

Pitch efficiency is one of the things that D-backs left-hander Robbie Ray knows he needs to work on so that he can pitch deeper in to games this year. to the White Sox instead of two because he hit his 35-pitch limit thanks to some deep counts and three walks.

