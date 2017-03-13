Pollock says left groin is fine, just...

Pollock says left groin is fine, just 'cramp'

There was a moment when he felt the pain in his left groin muscle Sunday while rounding the bases following a home run that A.J. Pollock got nervous, but the D-backs outfielder said Tuesday that he is was just being overly cautious in leaving the game. Pollock fractured his elbow two days before the start of the 2016 season, which landed him on the disabled list until late August, but when he did return, it was a left groin injury that sidelined him for the final three weeks of the season.

