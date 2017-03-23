Pollock expected to return to lineup on Friday
Center fielder A.J. Pollock is expected to be back in the D-backs' lineup Friday for the first time since experiencing some discomfort in his left groin after hitting a home run in the first inning on March 12. "He was potentially available to play today, but because of the wet grounds and the rain, we decided to hold him back one more day," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said before Thursday's game. "That was my decision.
