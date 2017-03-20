Owings respects Pollock's magical glove

Two days before the 2016 season opener, D-backs center fielder A.J. Pollock fractured his elbow sliding into home plate. The trade of Ender Inciarte during the offseason combined with Pollock's injury left the D-backs with just Socrates Brito to play center, so the D-backs asked shortstop Chris Owings to play some there.

