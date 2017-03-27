MLB trade rumors: Why Yankees, Mets should keep tabs on Diamondbacks fire sale

Paul Goldschmidt #44 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits an RBI single in the first inning of the spring training game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 25, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. In a piece for AZ Central Sports , Arizona Diamondbacks reporter Nick Piecoro laid out why the franchise is at a crossroads: New front office in place, star players in prime years, expectations for mediocrity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.