Mexican baseball manager 'Paquin' Estrada reported missing

In this March 4, 2006 file photo, Team Mexico manager Francisco Estrada, left, and pitching coach and former Los Angeles Dodger great, Fernando Valenzuela, right, look out over the field as the team works out before the start of their spring training baseball exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tucson Electric Park in Tucson, Ariz. Estrada's team Los Bravos de Leon reported on Thursday, March 2, 2017, that Estrada is missing since Wednesday, March 1, when he failed to show up for a news conference.

