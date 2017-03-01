Mexican baseball manager 'Paquin' Estrada reported missing
In this March 4, 2006 file photo, Team Mexico manager Francisco Estrada, left, and pitching coach and former Los Angeles Dodger great, Fernando Valenzuela, right, look out over the field as the team works out before the start of their spring training baseball exhibition game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Tucson Electric Park in Tucson, Ariz. Estrada's team Los Bravos de Leon reported on Thursday, March 2, 2017, that Estrada is missing since Wednesday, March 1, when he failed to show up for a news conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb 2
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC