Lovullo tells D-backs to stop headfirst slides

Two days after D-backs outfielder Socrates Brito dislocated his finger sliding headfirst into home plate, infielder Domingo Leyba slid headfirst into first base while trying to beat out an infield hit on Friday. That was enough for manager Torey Lovullo, who early on in camp told players he did not want them sliding headfirst into home or first base because of the risk of injury.

