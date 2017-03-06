Lovullo expects Nakaushiro in bigs this year
Yuhei Nakaushiro was among the D-backs' first cuts on Sunday morning, but as manager Tory Lovullo and pitching coach Mike Butcher said, he also could be among the first promotions during the regular season. Nakaushiro, who climbed four levels last season after the D-backs signed him to a Minor League contract just before Spring Training, allowed one run in three appearances and has been followed by a small contingent of Japanese media this spring.
