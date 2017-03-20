Let's over-react wildly to Arizona Di...

Let's over-react wildly to Arizona Diamondback hitters' spring numbers

Jake Lamb : 8-for-15, HR, six RBI, 1.529 OPS If the D-backs are to do anything this year - and I mean simply get back toward .500, not anything involving playoffs - Lamb will be called upon to stand beside Paul Goldschmidt and carry the offense. So far, so good, and I look forward to seeing him hit better than .500 over the course of the regular season... How he handles facing left-handed pitchers is likely going to be key for him.

