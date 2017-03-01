LA Dodgers drop a pair of split-squad...

LA Dodgers drop a pair of split-squad games in Arizona

14 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

THE GAMES: The Dodgers lost a pair of split-squad games on Friday, losing to former Dodger Zack Greinke and the Diamondbacks 15-3 at Salt River Fields and falling to the Kansas City Royals 7-2 at Camelback Ranch. PITCHING REPORT: Right-hander Brandon McCarthy made his two-inning Cactus League debut in the loss to the Diamondbacks.

