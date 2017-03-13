Is Nick Ahmed on the trading block?

Is Nick Ahmed on the trading block?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

But it seems almost as, if not more, true of the 2017 Diamondbacks . For on the current 40-man roster, there are four men who started more than 30 games there in the majors last year: Daniel Descalso , Chris Owings , Nick Ahmed and Ketel Marte .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC