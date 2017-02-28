Ian Desmond shows some growing pains at first base for Rockies

Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond catches a popup by Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Yasmany Tomas in foul territory during the third inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on Feb. 25, 2017 in Scottsdale, Arizona. And Tuesday's test didn't go very well for Ian Desmond, the all-star shortstop and outfielder who is making the conversion to first base for the Rockies.

