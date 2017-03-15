Hanson vs Gosselin: A Spring Training Competition
Analysis : Phil Gosselin and Alen Hanson have been glued together ever since the Pittsburgh Pirates acquired Gosselin for Frank Duncan from the Arizona Diamondbacks on February 10. It has long been assumed by Pirates fans that only one of the two will make the team, but that may change as David Freese looks more and more likely to be the opening day third baseman. With that said, let's run through to see who is more valuable.
