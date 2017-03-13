Greinke feels good after back-field tuneup
Zack Greinke 's outing Monday started a little earlier and definitely had a different atmosphere, but Spring Training is about getting work done, no matter when or where. The D-backs' ace had a 10 a.m. MST start vs. a mix of Minor Leaguers and a few Major Leaguers on a back field at the club's facility at Salt River Fields, and he wound up going five innings and getting his pitch count where it needs to be this time of year.
