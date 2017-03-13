Greinke allows one run in 5 innings vs. Dutch
The D-backs started Spring Training saying they were going to take it slow with ace Zack Greinke during the elongated spring, and according to Greinke, that's how it's played out. The former Cy Young Award winner took an incremental step forward in his preparation toward Opening Day in an exhibition game against semifinalist Netherlands on Saturday.
