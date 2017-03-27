Goldy no stranger to NL MVP Award talk
The D-backs aren't talking about individual awards in Spring Training, preferring instead to focus on how they can improve upon last year's disappointing 69-93 record, but they do have several candidates for the premier awards. Look no further than Paul Goldschmidt when it comes to the Esurance Player of the Year Award and the National League Most Valuable Player Award, which is handed out by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arizona Diamondbacks.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC