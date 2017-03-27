Goldy no stranger to NL MVP Award talk

The D-backs aren't talking about individual awards in Spring Training, preferring instead to focus on how they can improve upon last year's disappointing 69-93 record, but they do have several candidates for the premier awards. Look no further than Paul Goldschmidt when it comes to the Esurance Player of the Year Award and the National League Most Valuable Player Award, which is handed out by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

