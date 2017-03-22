Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley open to shift to bullpen
Diamondbacks' Archie Bradley open to shift to bullpen With the Diamondbacks' rotation crowded, right-hander Archie Bradley would welcome a role change. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mSyGTF Shot Clock: Why isn't Paul Goldschmidt playing? Will Cardinals draft QB Mitchell Trubisky? Kurt Warner also had a Super Bowl jersey stolen? The Shot Clock tackles the burning topics in Arizona sports.
