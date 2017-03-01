D-backs studying pitcher-catcher matc...

D-backs studying pitcher-catcher matchups

13 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

When it looks like you're going to have three catchers on your Opening Day roster and none of them is designated as the full-time starter, the question then becomes whether or not they will be paired up with a specific starting pitcher. Jeff Mathis , Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann figure to be at Chase Field for the April 2 opener, but who will catch Zack Greinke that day? Well, stay tuned.

