D-backs studying pitcher-catcher matchups

When it looks like you're going to have three catchers on your Opening Day roster and none of them is designated as the full-time starter, the question then becomes whether or not they will be paired up with a specific starting pitcher. Jeff Mathis , Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann figure to be at Chase Field for the April 2 opener, but who will catch Zack Greinke that day? Well, stay tuned.

