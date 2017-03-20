D-backs nearing decision on injured B...

D-backs nearing decision on injured Blanco

15 hrs ago Read more: Arizona Diamondbacks

Gregor Blanco said his strained right oblique was feeling better Sunday, but time is growing short for the D-backs outfielder to be healthy in time for Opening Day. Complicating matters is the fact that Blanco is an Article XX free agent, which means the D-backs have to tell him by Tuesday whether he's made the Opening Day roster, or he can become a free agent.

