D-backs nearing decision on injured Blanco

Gregor Blanco said his strained right oblique was feeling better Sunday, but time is growing short for the D-backs outfielder to be healthy in time for Opening Day. Complicating matters is the fact that Blanco is an Article XX free agent, which means the D-backs have to tell him by Tuesday whether he's made the Opening Day roster, or he can become a free agent.

