D-backs' Drury hopes he has found a home at second base
Brandon Drury is happy to know he'll play second base this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks after spending time at five positions as a rookie last year D-backs' Drury hopes he has found a home at second base Brandon Drury is happy to know he'll play second base this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks after spending time at five positions as a rookie last year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nde4Kt SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - After a season on the go, Brandon Drury is happy to know he'll primarily play second base this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
