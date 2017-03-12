Brandon Drury is happy to know he'll play second base this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks after spending time at five positions as a rookie last year D-backs' Drury hopes he has found a home at second base Brandon Drury is happy to know he'll play second base this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks after spending time at five positions as a rookie last year Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nde4Kt SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - After a season on the go, Brandon Drury is happy to know he'll primarily play second base this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

