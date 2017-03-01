D-backs announce Subway Fan Fest details

D-backs announce Subway Fan Fest details

12 hrs ago

The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the 13th annual Subway D-backs Fan Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The free event will offer fans access to current players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters.

