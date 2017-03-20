Countdown to Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day: D-13, Yasmany Tomas

We asked you to rank the 40-man roster along with the 16 non-roster invitees to spring training, and every day between now and the eve of Opening Day, we'll have a profile of one of those Diamondbacks . If only we could have combined Jake Lamb's first-half performance in 2016 with Yasmany Tomas's second-half, we would have had a monster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.