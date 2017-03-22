Countdown to Arizona Diamondbacks Opening Day: D-12, Archie Bradley

We asked you to rank the 40-man roster along with the 16 non-roster invitees to spring training, and every day between now and the eve of Opening Day, we'll have a profile of one of those Diamondbacks . Though nothing has been announced officially of yet, it seems increasingly likely that Archie Bradley is going to be the odd man out in terms of a rotation spot, and will start the year in Reno.

