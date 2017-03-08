Brito undergoes hand surgery, return date uncertain
Socrates Brito 's bid to earn a backup outfield spot on the D-backs' Opening Day roster came to an end Wednesday afternoon, when he dislocated the ring finger on his left hand while diving into home plate. While an exact timetable for Brito is unknown, manager Torey Lovullo said that Brito will be out at least two months.
