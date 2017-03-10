Arizona Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke sa...

Arizona Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke satisfied with second spring outing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Venom Strikes

At this point in spring training, no one is looking at results, and that's least of all right-hander Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks . Still heralded as one of the premier pitchers in the game, Greinke's every move is closely watched, and whether such movement translates into success That includes nearly every pitch in these spring games, and the assembled media seem to hold its collective breath on each stride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Venom Strikes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC