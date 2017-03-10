Arizona Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke satisfied with second spring outing

At this point in spring training, no one is looking at results, and that's least of all right-hander Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks . Still heralded as one of the premier pitchers in the game, Greinke's every move is closely watched, and whether such movement translates into success That includes nearly every pitch in these spring games, and the assembled media seem to hold its collective breath on each stride.

