Arizona Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke satisfied with second spring outing
At this point in spring training, no one is looking at results, and that's least of all right-hander Zack Greinke of the Arizona Diamondbacks . Still heralded as one of the premier pitchers in the game, Greinke's every move is closely watched, and whether such movement translates into success That includes nearly every pitch in these spring games, and the assembled media seem to hold its collective breath on each stride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Venom Strikes.
Add your comments below
Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige...
|Feb '17
|PuttingPhartz
|2
|Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Ray
|1
|Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|EARL SCOTT
|1
|Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|mark mearin
|1
|informacion (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|edward brito
|1
|Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14)
|May '14
|dinker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC