Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training ...

Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Gameday Thread, #26: 3/23 vs. Chicago Cubs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

Arizona took the first two games against Chicago this pre-season, first winning 3-1 on March 2nd, behind Shelby Miller , then prevailing by a 7-3 margin on March 15 at Sloan Park, in a game Taijuan Walker started. This will be a good test for Greinke, in his penultimate start before taking the field against the San Franscisco Giants on Opening Day, and it looks like a reasonable strength Cubs line-up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb '17 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,151 • Total comments across all topics: 279,772,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC