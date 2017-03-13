Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training ...

Arizona Diamondbacks Spring Training Gameday Thread, #23: 3/19 vs. Cleveland Indians

Corbin gets his chance, after Archie Bradley kept the battle for the fifth starter's spot alive, with a decent showing his last time out. With Opening Day being two weeks from today, but only ten spring training games left after this one, that means no more than two games apiece for each of the candidates.

