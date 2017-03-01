Arizona Diamondbacks sign T.J. McFarl...

Arizona Diamondbacks sign T.J. McFarland to minor-league deal

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AZ SnakePit

The Diamondbacks announced this morning that they have signed left-handed relief pitcher T.J. McFarland to a minor-league contract, with an invitation to spring training. McFarland has pitched the last four seasons with the Baltimore Orioles , after they picked him off the Cleveland Indians in the 2012 Rule 5 draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AZ SnakePit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Putting Faith In Young Starters Hanige... Feb 2 PuttingPhartz 2
News Heyward homer keys ninth-inning rally, Cardinal... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News D-Backs believe young rotation can surprise (Feb '15) Feb '15 Ray 1
News Chicago Cubs talked Miguel Montero with Diamond... (Nov '14) Nov '14 EARL SCOTT 1
News Colorado Rockies 5, Arizona Diamondbacks 3: Dic... (Aug '14) Aug '14 mark mearin 1
informacion (Jun '14) Jun '14 edward brito 1
News Diamondbacks hire Hall of Fame manager Tony La ... (May '14) May '14 dinker 1
See all Arizona Diamondbacks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Diamondbacks Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,986 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC