Arizona Diamondbacks: Several relievers on the bubble
Despite the reluctance of manager Torey Lovullo of the Arizona Diamondbacks to name four of his five starters late in spring training, there appears even more careful judgment about relievers. Only closer Fernando Rodney and omnibus reliever Andrew Chafin appear to have jobs, at this point, in the bullpen.
